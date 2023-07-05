Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Air quality reduced, temps warming up

Air Quality
Idaho News 6
Air Quality
Treasure Valley Day Planner
slot2.jpg
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 06:53:41-04

The upper level low pressure system that helped cool down SW Idaho over the past few days is shifting east and we're going to start another warm-up pattern as high pressure builds in.

In addition to warming temperatures, we are looking at poor air quality. This is due to the overnight collection of firework smoke pollution as well as the burning wildfires in Canada. Limit outdoor exposure during this time especially if you are a sensitive individual.

Temps continue to heat up through the weekend with this new ridge of high pressure.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018