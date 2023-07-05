Air quality reduced, temps warming up

The upper level low pressure system that helped cool down SW Idaho over the past few days is shifting east and we're going to start another warm-up pattern as high pressure builds in.

In addition to warming temperatures, we are looking at poor air quality. This is due to the overnight collection of firework smoke pollution as well as the burning wildfires in Canada. Limit outdoor exposure during this time especially if you are a sensitive individual.

Temps continue to heat up through the weekend with this new ridge of high pressure.