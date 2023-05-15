Afternoon isolated showers on deck

Happy Monday - we've got a bit of a mixed bag weather wise today.

In the Treasure Valley, expect mostly clear conditions with mild temperatures hitting the upper 60s by 10 AM. At noon we have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these isolated storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Temps will warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon (about 10 degrees above normal).

Our central mountains will see widespread scattered showers around noon with a 50% chance of precipitation. These smaller systems will fizzle out overnight. Highs in the higher elevations will hit the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday through the end of the week, we're looking at a high pressure trend which will keep our temps warm and above normal.