Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Afternoon isolated showers on deck

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Scattered showers & t-storms Monday afternoon
Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 4:09 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 06:09:15-04

Happy Monday - we've got a bit of a mixed bag weather wise today.

In the Treasure Valley, expect mostly clear conditions with mild temperatures hitting the upper 60s by 10 AM. At noon we have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these isolated storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Temps will warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon (about 10 degrees above normal).

Treasure Valley Day Planner

Our central mountains will see widespread scattered showers around noon with a 50% chance of precipitation. These smaller systems will fizzle out overnight. Highs in the higher elevations will hit the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Scattered showers & t-storms Monday afternoon

Tuesday through the end of the week, we're looking at a high pressure trend which will keep our temps warm and above normal.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018