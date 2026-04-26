It has been a very wet April, with 2026 ranking as the most precipitation recorded since the 1940's. This is set to change heading into May with clear weather coming in.

The trend starts with warmer temperatures. Southern Idaho is expecting a steady climb for the next seven days, where most of Idaho will get into the mid-70s by next weekend. This trend also brings in clearer skies. There are no showers expected at least for the next week, and heading into May, that will be the norm.

Early May, our extended outlook is showing the Pacific Northwest trending drier than usual. Idaho is sitting at average precipitation, but that drier trend may grow in Idaho as we switch over months.

Warmer weather moving in soon—

After weeks of showers, a warm up is on the way

Enjoy the decent weekend. Next weekend looks to be warm and clear, along with the rest of the week!

A look at your extended forecast—