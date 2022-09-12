After weeks of dry weather, rain may soak some of our fires. When the smoke will clear.

Smoke has been socked in the Treasure Valley for days but there is some hope that it will clear soon. Rain may fall on some of the fires this week!

The smoke will keep the valley in the yellow-to-orange category through Tuesday but may clear out a bit on Wednesday as our winds shift.

Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday midday before clearing later in the day. Heavy showers however will soak some areas around the Wood River Valley, This may be of help for fighting the fires in that area.

Temperatures in the valley will be cooling and holding around 80-83 for the rest of the week but a cooler airmass should arrive this weekend with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s with a chance of showers. This could be an even bigger help for firefighters in western Idaho and northeast Oregon!

