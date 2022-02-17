Watch
Weather

Actions

After Wednesday's wacky weather, we expect beautiful blue skies and warmer temps this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 12:08:27-05

NAMPA, Idaho — A warming trend is setting us up for a beautiful weekend!

Following Wednesday's snow showers and strong wind gusts today we'll have a "barely there breeze" and highs reaching 48-50 degrees in the Treasure Valley and tomorrow clear skies with temperatures finally reaching 50-degrees.

Come Saturday night, cloud coverage increases later as another storm system begins to move into central Idaho.

By Sunday, a rain/snow mix will happen from time to time. The mountains will see some snow and could see 1"-3" of snow Sunday with more snow showers into next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018