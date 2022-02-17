After Wednesday's wacky weather, we expect beautiful blue skies and warmer temps this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — A warming trend is setting us up for a beautiful weekend!

Following Wednesday's snow showers and strong wind gusts today we'll have a "barely there breeze" and highs reaching 48-50 degrees in the Treasure Valley and tomorrow clear skies with temperatures finally reaching 50-degrees.

Come Saturday night, cloud coverage increases later as another storm system begins to move into central Idaho.

By Sunday, a rain/snow mix will happen from time to time. The mountains will see some snow and could see 1"-3" of snow Sunday with more snow showers into next week.