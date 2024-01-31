After warmest January temperature ever in Boise, find out when rain arrives

Temperatures continue to soar with Boise topping 64° making it record high for the day and the warmest day ever in Boise for the month of January. The old record was set on January 9, 1953.

A strong southwest flow of air is bringing the record heat north into Idaho. Sunshine continued for most of Wednesday but clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night with rain developing overnight.

Rain is likely Thursday and Thursday night with a third to three-quarters of an inch of rain likely in the Treasure Valley by Friday morning. Temperatures will stay mild but drop to the low to mid-50s.

Rain could continue until midday Friday with a shift in the wind that will bring cooler air in and drop temperatures back into the upper 40s which is still 5-8 degrees above normal.

Over the weekend I expect conditions to begin to dry out on Saturday then stay dry through Sunday with weekend temperatures holding in the mid-40s.

More rain is likely between Monday and Tuesday.

In McCall I expect rain on Thursday and Friday but changing to snow during the day Friday. Snow is likely on Saturday with light accumulations at most. A chance of snow continues into Monday then snow is likely on Tuesday.

Ski areas should get around 7"-10" of snow through the weekend with another 6" or so next week.

