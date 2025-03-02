After unseasonably warm days, slight weather shakeup coming Monday

A Gorgeous Saturday is followed by a very nice Sunday, but conditions will change for many parts of Idaho as we make our way into next week.

After today, we won't be breaking 60, but instead, we will see temps drop consistently into the 50s for the Treasure Valley this week.

The Magic Valley will trend on the cooler side with temps forecasted to be in the 40s. Mountain temps will drop into the 30s. Arriving alongside this dip in temperatures are chances of rain. The southernmost parts of Idaho will see higher chances of precipitation, while central Idaho mostly misses out on the rain and snow.

In terms of precipitation, Boise still has a 20% chance on Monday and 30% chance on Wednesday, but Global Forecast System (GFS) Models indicate that most of the rain will miss the Treasure Valley. Southern Idaho will see a fair chance of rain/snow mixes on Wednesday, but things will likely clear out quickly after that.

Next weekend is forecasted to see temps rise back into the upper 50s for Boise, and the GFS is showing high pressure moving into the region, which is typically a sign of warmer weather on the way. You still have a nice Sunday ahead, so go out and enjoy it!