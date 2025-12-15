After record-setting highs and clear skies, showers are on the way

The clear and crisp skies have stuck around long enough; Mother Nature is deciding to bring some rain to Idaho.

After record-setting highs and clear skies, showers move in this work week. A winter-like dip in temperatures is likely to accompany those showers.

We will stay dry heading into Monday, but the afternoon and moving into Tuesday are when we are set to see the shift.

An increase in chances of rain starts near the middle of the week and continues all the way into the weekend. That means snow for those higher elevations.

It has been a very dry season for ski resorts, but this next wave looks like the base layer needed to get those chairlifts rolling once again.

Enjoy the dry while it lasts, wetter weather comes in soon.