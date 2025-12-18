After high winds, wetter weather the focus for Idaho

Wednesday's weather brought in high winds and another warm Idaho day, but conditions are set to get wetter very soon.

Multiple cities set temperature records today in Idaho as this record warm December continues. Powerful winds passed through, with the Magic Valley seeing 68 MPH winds pass through.

Winds died down Wednesday night as the forecast shifts to rain and snow moving in.

An atmospheric river is set to move into Idaho overnight Thursday. This gives much needed rain to the valley floors and snow for those higher elevations.

The wet weather continues on into the weekend with more showers across southern Idaho. Multiple feet of snow are expected to fall over the next week in higher elevations, so be aware if you are traveling through.

Get ready for wet weather moving into Idaho.