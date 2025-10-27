After a wet weekend, skies clear out and cooler weather continues

A crisp fall day closed out the weekend on Sunday. Showers were a big part of the forecast, too, but will we see showers continue this week?

If you aren't a fan of rain, good news! Clearer skies are on the way, but cooler weather will kick off this work week. Temperatures for most parts of southern Idaho will fall below 30° overnight.

Consistent 50s are on the way for daytime highs. Next weekend is trending warmer with 60s expected to move in, which means a nice weekend ahead of us.

Stay warm with week, clearer skies are on the way.