After a hot summer, September's numbers show more of the same

The afternoon temperatures in the valley will continue to rise slowly and then hold steady at around 82 degrees for the rest of the week. We can expect sunshine each day with morning low temperatures near 50.

In the mountains, we will see chilly mornings and delightful afternoons all week with temperatures around 70-74 and lots of sunshine.

If you are headed to the Boise State, Fresno State football game on Saturday expect tailgate temps near 80 then a kickoff temp around 75 with a mainly clear sky and light wind. Temperatures will fall to 69 at halftime and 65 by the end of the game.

