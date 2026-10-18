After a stunning weekend, cooler and wetter weather is set to arrive soon

Southern Idaho is experiencing really nice conditions, but the work week will bring cooler, wetter skies.

Monday will kick off with our warmest temperatures. Mostly mid-to-upper 70s on the valley floors, with some chances of 80°F. Skies will continue to stay clear, but the end of the work week will see a change.

A cool down and increase in showers will move in on Thursday, with chances of thunderstorms over Idaho for the first time in a while. The cooler weather sticks around heading into next weekend as 50s are expected as the high.

Extended outlooks have the Gem State trending both cooler and wetter across the state for the later part of October. Of course, we are watching the El Niño pattern moving into the colder parts of 2026, but this could be a glimpse of our forecast moving forward.

Enjoy the nice weekend for now; temperatures drop, and precipitation is in the forecast coming soon!