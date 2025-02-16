After a short break, more snow & rain coming to Idaho

The weekend is off to a beautiful start after two storms passed through Idaho this past week. Unfortunately, more snow & rain is expected to move into the Gem State on Sunday.

RELATED: Snow Day - What does it take to get a day off school in Boise?

On Saturday, we saw a decent break with no significant precipitation. Skiers and snowboarders up at Bogus Basin were treated to a bluebird powder day after 15 inches fell on the mountains above Boise this past week. On Sunday, we'll see another storm arrive and that system is expected to have impacts that last through Monday.

Bogus Basin Ski and Recreation Area

Starting on Sunday, the high temperatures should sit consistently in the low 40s and upper 30s throughout the week, which is nice to see after we just experienced some of the coldest temperatures of the winter this past week.

Tuesday will give us another short break followed by more precipitation coming through Wednesday and parts of Thursday. As we head into the weekend, expect skies to finally clear after the midweek storm with relatively pleasant conditions heading into next weekend.

There may also be a bump in temperatures as there is a high pressure ridge tracking east toward Idaho. We'll keep you updated on that trend as we move toward the end of the month.

Enjoy the weekend Idaho and stay dry!