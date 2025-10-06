Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
After a cool weekend, Idaho gets a slight bump in temperatures

The cool weekend is coming to a close, and the Gem state is going to see a nice bump in temperatures with clear skies all week.

Idaho gets back into the 70s around the middle of the week and stays there for at least a few days, but I would plan to have a jacket for those cooler mornings on the way.

No rain foretasted until next weekend. Showers look to return next Saturday, but that is a bit far out to say for sure we will get rain, so stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days.

Have a great Sunday and enjoy the clearer weather on the way this week!

