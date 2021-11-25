After a cold morning expect a warming trend into the weekend

The morning low in Boise on Thursday was in the low 20s but milder air will be streaming in from the southwest bringing high temperatures into the 50s for the weekend and beyond.

A weak disturbance will move across central Idaho overnight with a chance of snow showers on Friday then another system will bring some light snow to central Idaho ski areas Saturday night but it will only be at the higher elevations as warmer air builds into the northwest.

The valley will warm to the 50s this weekend with a light wind making for very comfortable conditions for late November. The unseasonably mild weather will last into next week but there is a good chance that an inversion will form which will cool the temperatures in the valleys as the higher elevations get even warmer.