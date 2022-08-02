Watch Now
Weather

Actions

After a break in the heat, Tuesday temperatures will begin to climb on Wednesday

Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s
After a break in the heat, Tuesday temperatures will begin to climb on Wednesday
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 18:50:29-04

The temperature in Boise stayed in the 80s most of the day Tuesday thanks to clouds and even some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Smoke was also thicker across the area.

On Wednesday we can expect morning smoke but lots more sunshine developing with some late-day clouds and a slight chance of an evening shower. Valley high temperatures will rise to around 98.

A few strong thunderstorms could develop on Thursday afternoon and evening after another very hot day with highs of 95-100.

Isolated storms could form again on Friday with a dip in our temperatures down to the mid-90s.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with the mid-90s on Saturday and near 100 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018