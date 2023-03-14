Additional valley rain and mountain snow through Wednesday morning

California continues to get pummeled with heavy rain and mountain snow as yet another atmospheric river has made its way onshore. The Treasure and Magic Valleys, along with the adjacent mountain basins, will continue to receive rounds of moisture through Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will make its way across central and southern Idaho late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Brief downpours in the valleys and increased snowfall rates in the mountains are anticipated as the front passes through. The Treasure Valley can expect the frontal passage between midnight and 2 AM and the Magic Valley can expect the frontal passage between 2 AM and 4 AM.

The wind also picks up quickly as the front moves through with gusts up to 50 MPH possible in the Magic Valley. Travel could become difficult overnight. Snow levels will drop to around 4000 feet by early Wednesday morning.

Once the front clears out of the area, skies will clear rather quickly giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by Wednesday evening. A few snow showers will linger in the mountains. However, a weak high pressure ridge will allow for a pleasant and sunny end to the work week.