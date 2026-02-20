Active Winter week leads into warm up

It seemed as though Winter was not going to make a showcase at all this year but the last week reversed face with true Winter conditions. Now we head into a nice weekend and warmer conditions.

Clear weather and a bump in temperatures arrives just in time for all you bluebird skiers and snowboarders to enjoy a nice time at the resorts. Most saw 15 plus inches pass through which is waiting to get carved!

Both Sunday and Monday have a shot of 60's returning to southern Idaho which is wild to think after just a few days removed from valley snow coming. I guess that's Idaho weather for you. More showers are on the way next week with Tuesday seeing a 70% chances of precipitation coming in.

A great weekend is ahead, get out and enjoy it! Skiers and snowboarders, go shred all the new snow!