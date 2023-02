Prepare for active weather Sunday in Idaho as a low pressure system moves inland from the coast.

We'll see mixed precipitation tomorrow morning in the Treasure Valley which turns into widespread rain by noon.

In the mountain areas above 3k feet snow totals will span from 2 to 6 inches by the end of this system.

Windy conditions are also expected with wind speeds up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

The activity will die down tomorrow evening.

An additional round of moisture moves in Monday afternoon.