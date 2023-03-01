Active weather this morning clears out for a sunny afternoon

Drive safe this morning as snow falls in the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley and the East Central Mountains.

❄️⚠️ Roads across the Treasure Valley are slick, with snow showers expected to continue through mid-morning. Take it slow, leave yourself plenty of room, and give yourself extra time. #idwx #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/BRn1erlLai — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 1, 2023

We'll see several inches of accumulation after this system is all said and done...even more possible in higher elevations. Bogus Basin's snow stake is showing 6 inches of fresh pow!

This system will clear out later this morning in the Treasure Valley and leave behind partly cloudy conditions...wind speeds will be significant reaching the teens by the afternoon.

The Magic Valley and areas of the East Central mountains will see more overcast skies with isolated snow showers continuing through the day.

We'll see a return of precipitation Thursday evening.