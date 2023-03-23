Active weather returns to the Treasure Valley; Cold front brings gusty winds and snow showers

After a quiet couple of days, active weather returns to central and southern Idaho on Thursday. Cloud cover is on the increase on Thursday morning and light showers will begin to overspread the Treasure Valley during the late morning and afternoon hours. Snow levels will be around 4500 feet throughout the day.

By late evening, a Pacific cold front traverses across the area accompanied by gusty winds, bursts of mountain snow and some valley rain and snow. The front passes through the Magic Valley overnight with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. In wake of the cold front, temperatures will fall into the 10s and 20s in the mountains and 20s and 30s in the valleys. Any leftover rain showers will transition to snow.

Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees below normal on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be a break in the precipitation Friday night into Saturday. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers develop later Saturday. It will remain blustery throughout the weekend.

Next week, temperatures gradually moderate. However, it will remain unsettled with more mountain snow and valley rain.