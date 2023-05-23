Watch Now
Active weather ramps up this afternoon in the region

Tuesday morning futurecast southern Idaho
Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 07:39:41-04

Tuesday starts out overcast in the Treasure Valley with a less than 10% chance of the area seeing some light rain. The Boise Mountains have a better chance at seeing precipitation this morning. Be careful if doing any mountain traveling.

Humidity is moving in from the coast and rainstorms are on track to move into the area in the coming days.

The Magic Valley is starting out the day with a 40% chance of rain and around 1PM that chance increases to 60%. This afternoon the Magic Valley will also see an uptick of thunderstorm possibility.

Overnight more systems are set to develop and move across the Treasure Valley and Idaho's central mountains. We're on track to continue this wet weather pattern through the weekend.

