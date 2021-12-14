Active weather patterns creates dicey conditions for morning commuters

NAMPA, Idaho — Early morning valley rain quickly turned into widespread snow showers Tuesday morning. Strong winds gusts continue to move this active weather pattern eastward.

Fog also rolled into the forecast creating hazardous driving conditions in Boise, Caldwell, Mountain Home and McCall. Drier weather moves in Tuesday just after 2 p.m and last through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will move back into the Treasure Valley Wednesday evening as early as 5 p.m and a couple of inches may accumulate on valley roads for the Thursday morning commute if temperatures are cool enough.

Cold air moves in over the weekend making snow accumulation possible by Monday.