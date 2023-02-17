Watch Now
Active weather in Idaho this weekend, but not the lower valleys

Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 17, 2023
Friday is mostly sunny and dry throughout region. Variable wind is a factor that continues to play out with wind speeds up to 15 mph along the I-84 corridor.

Active weather on the way

Starting tomorrow morning around 5 AM, the west central region will begin to see a 40% chance of snow - that potential for precipitation lasts all day. 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is expected, so good news for ski areas like Brundage and Tamarack that are in this area.

Others areas of the region will get only a slight chance (<20%) of precipitation and will likely come down as a light flurry/drizzle in the afternoon.

This system dissipates Saturday night leaving behind dry conditions for Sunday.

Active weather returns next week on Tuesday.

