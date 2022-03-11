Active weather hits southern Idaho Sunday

BOISE — After a cool and overcast Friday, we'll see a temperature warm-up Saturday.

Average high temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Saturday in the Treasure Valley at 63 degrees with more sunshine too. However, some breeze will make it feel a bit colder outside.

Magic Valley's high temps won't be as warm, the highs will be in the mid-50s.

And before we discuss Sunday's weather...

Spring Forward: Remember to set your clocks forward one hour when you head to bed Saturday night, Daylight Savings Time hits at 2:00 AM Sunday morning!

Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, an active weather system will bring much-needed precipitation to our region.

Specifically, about 50% chance of rain and breezy in the Treasure Valley and 40% chance of precipitation and windy in the Magic Valley. Showers will become more isolated through the end of the day. Higher elevations will get snow or a wintery mix of rain/snow depending on temperature.

Sunday's temperatures will be cooler with this active weather. Magic Valley will see highs in the 40s and Treasure Valley will see highs in the low-50s.

A more active weather system heading our way from the Pacific will hit the region Tuesday, while the rest of the week looks to be pretty cloudy with mild temperatures.