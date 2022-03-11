Watch
Weather

Actions

Active weather hits southern Idaho Sunday

Expect active weather Sunday, March 13
Idaho News 6
Expect active weather Sunday, March 13
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:52:57-05

BOISE — After a cool and overcast Friday, we'll see a temperature warm-up Saturday.

Average high temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Saturday in the Treasure Valley at 63 degrees with more sunshine too. However, some breeze will make it feel a bit colder outside.

Magic Valley's high temps won't be as warm, the highs will be in the mid-50s.

And before we discuss Sunday's weather...

Spring Forward: Remember to set your clocks forward one hour when you head to bed Saturday night, Daylight Savings Time hits at 2:00 AM Sunday morning!

Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, an active weather system will bring much-needed precipitation to our region.

Specifically, about 50% chance of rain and breezy in the Treasure Valley and 40% chance of precipitation and windy in the Magic Valley. Showers will become more isolated through the end of the day. Higher elevations will get snow or a wintery mix of rain/snow depending on temperature.

Sunday's temperatures will be cooler with this active weather. Magic Valley will see highs in the 40s and Treasure Valley will see highs in the low-50s.

A more active weather system heading our way from the Pacific will hit the region Tuesday, while the rest of the week looks to be pretty cloudy with mild temperatures.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018