Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Active weather hits region, lots of snow expected

Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 12:33:22-05

Overnight Tuesday, widespread moisture moved into the region which is set to bring all-day precipitation.

Locally in the Treasure Valley, precipitation will be a rain/snow mix due to temperatures above freezing...reaching the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. Our chance of precipitation increases this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Friday morning for the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains. Heavy snow is anticipated with the current system which will continue to drop moisture over the next 48 hours. Several feet of snow is expected to accumulate and wind gusts will be up to 30 mph. Use caution because travel will be difficult if not impossible, especially at night.

Heavier snow is expected tomorrow in southwestern Idaho including the Treasure Valley and Owyhee County. We'll see a few inches of accumulation by tomorrow night and travel could be difficult with slippery and icy roads.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018