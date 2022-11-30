Active weather hits region, lots of snow expected

Overnight Tuesday, widespread moisture moved into the region which is set to bring all-day precipitation.

Locally in the Treasure Valley, precipitation will be a rain/snow mix due to temperatures above freezing...reaching the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. Our chance of precipitation increases this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Friday morning for the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains. Heavy snow is anticipated with the current system which will continue to drop moisture over the next 48 hours. Several feet of snow is expected to accumulate and wind gusts will be up to 30 mph. Use caution because travel will be difficult if not impossible, especially at night.

Heavier snow is expected tomorrow in southwestern Idaho including the Treasure Valley and Owyhee County. We'll see a few inches of accumulation by tomorrow night and travel could be difficult with slippery and icy roads.