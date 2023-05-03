Active weather hits Gem State tonight, impact to already rising waters

Get outside and enjoy today's nice weather! We're looking at a major weather shift overnight that turns the heat down.

Temps in the Treasure Valley Wednesday will reach the low 80s with mostly clear skies. Regionally, many of us have a great day ahead with above normal temperatures and sunshine.

After today, a low pressure trend settles into the region the weekend. Expect temperatures to cool down through the weekend.

Later this evening, around 6PM rainstorms will approach the Nevada border and impact Owyhee County and the Magic Valley. These storms move towards the north and will roll through the Treasure Valley into the central mountains after midnight. In the early hours this rain will dissipate, but much stronger storms are set to impact the region Thursday afternoon.

Through the weekend we'll see several rounds of moisture moving through Idaho. This will cause an exacerbated impact to our already rising creeks, streams, and even rivers...so please continue use lots of caution as these waterways will be running colder, faster, and higher in the coming days.

In addition, flash flooding to smaller backcountry creeks and streams could occur quickly in a thunderstorm. Turn around, don't drown - never risk it and walk or drive through a flooding area.

Minor flooding already going on in several areas of the region including the Big Wood River near Hailey.

Here's a look at the Treasure Valley extended forecast: