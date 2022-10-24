Active weather expected this afternoon

Happy Monday! Low pressure is sweeping into the region from the northwest bringing precipitation this afternoon.

A weather maker is set to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow to the central mountains of Idaho by mid-day today. Expect a dusting of snow in lower elevations and a couple of inches in higher elevations above 4500 feet. Be safe on the roads! It's gonna be slick.

Plan for showers this afternoon/evening in southern Idaho. Active weather is set to hit the Treasure Valley around 5 PM. The weather maker will push southeast into the Magic Valley and the border of Nevada later tonight around 11PM.

Here's a look at your Treasure Valley Day Planner:

Idaho News 6

Looking Ahead:

Conditions will be much clearer and calmer on Tuesday, with another wet weather system set to roll back into the state on Wednesday.

High temperatures are going to feel chilly all week...hanging in the upper 40s to low 50s in our valleys...even cooler in our mountain towns.

Overnight temperatures will be cold!! Prepare your outdoor plants and vulnerable pipes for freezing temperatures this week.