Active weather diminishes in region, cold & dry weather continues

Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:08:55-05

Off and on snow showers will continue in SW Idaho and SE Oregon on this Monday, but diminish through the afternoon and evening.

We're on track to experience some gusty winds in the region which will create conditions for drifting snow.

Drive safe out there! The snowplows can't be everywhere at once and we're still seeing slick and slushy roads of this morning.

Tuesday kicks off a cold and dry weather pattern that will bring us unseasonable cold temperatures. We're talking highs in the teens and 20's with overnight temps in the single digits later this week. Yikes!

