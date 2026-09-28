Above-normal temperatures to kick off October

Good morning, Idaho!

Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers will continue across southwest Idaho this morning. Today, skies will gradually clear from west to east as the system responsible for the clouds and showers moves out of the region.

Temperatures will begin to warm across eastern Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho today, while south-central Idaho stays cooler under the influence of the departing system. Breezy northwest winds will also develop this afternoon, especially across the Upper Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and surrounding higher terrain.

Idaho News 6

Warmer and drier conditions take over Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures will climb to around 5 to 10 degrees above normal, with breezy afternoon winds sticking around for the next several days.

Idaho News 6 Temperatures heading into the first week of October will start off warmer than normal. Average highs this time of year are near 70 degrees, but parts of southwest Idaho are expected to climb into the lower 80s.

High pressure will dominate Thursday through the weekend, keeping conditions mostly dry and warm. A few weak disturbances could bring additional cloud cover Friday through Sunday, but rain chances remain below 10%.

Early next week, warm and dry weather is expected to continue across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast