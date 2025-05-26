Above-average temperatures are expected into the week ahead

Idaho News 6

Happy Memorial Day! This is a friendly reminder to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you're spending time outdoors today. The good news is that a cooler system has lowered temperatures down towards the lower 80s area-wide. While this is still cool for us, temperatures remain above average in the week ahead, with a 90 ° by Wednesday.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 80. Stronger gusts into the afternoon, as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday

Sunny, high near 94.

