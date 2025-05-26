Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Above-average temperatures are expected into the week ahead

Posted
High Temperatures

Happy Memorial Day! This is a friendly reminder to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated if you're spending time outdoors today. The good news is that a cooler system has lowered temperatures down towards the lower 80s area-wide. While this is still cool for us, temperatures remain above average in the week ahead, with a 90 ° by Wednesday.

Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 80. Stronger gusts into the afternoon, as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday
Sunny, high near 94.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk