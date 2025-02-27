A wonderful weekend in store find out when rain and snow return

Good Morning Everyone! The weekend and the start of Meteorological spring are approaching- March, April, and May. METS like to keep things simple and track seasons based on temperatures! If you've noticed a warming with afternoon highs Spring is slowly creeping back up on the forecast.

You won't notice too much change with the forecast ahead. However, we are tracking rain and snow chances into early next week. A Pacific low will make its way inland on Sunday aiding in valley rain and high-elevation snow. Snow levels will begin around 4500-5500 feet Sunday and gradually drop near 3500-4500 feet by Monday.

Either way, we have a copy-and-paste forecast moving through the weekend. Enjoy the sunshine while it's here!

The unsettled weather pattern kicks off Sunday, with rain chances lingering into Monday and even Wednesday of next week.

As always take care of yourself and others

