A wonderful fall weekend ahead

It's gonna be a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!

Grab the jacket heading out the door, temperatures are hovering near that freezing mark. Due to this there's a Freeze Warning in effect East of Boise down towards Twin Falls. This means bring in any sensitive plants!

The Freeze watch will turn into a freeze warning this evening for Ontario and Weiser, therefore it's best to pull the crops you may have and also bring in any sensitive plants along the teal shaded areas.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Taking a look at the day however, temperatures will continue to remain below average reaching the 50s this afternoon. Keep the jacket with you, especially if you have any late afternoon or evening plans.

The rest of the weekend will be similar to today, just a few degrees warmer!

Either way we hover in the 60s this weekend, and it will just be wonderful for any outdoor activities you may have planned.

It's possible we could see a stray shower or two on Monday, however, it's looking very minimal. I'll continue to keep my eye on this as we head into the weekend.

As always, take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/