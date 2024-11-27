A wonderful and cool forecast ahead check out the temperatures right here

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Summary

We are setting sail into the week ahead. Expect a cool and dry pattern through the end of the week thanks to a high pressure ridge building over the West Coast. Into the weekend, this will create a temperatures inversion along the valley floors, so while it's nice and chilly down here, mountainous areas will be quiet warm on Saturday.

Today

This morning you'll just wanna grab the jacket heading out the door, we are kicking it off in the 30s. Also be mindful of the fog, the Treasure Valley is under a dense fog advisory through 9am, and there are patchy spots following along the I-84 corridor. This will mix out into the later morning as winds increase.

Across the Valley floors we will be hovering in the 40s this afternoon, with 30s in the mountains. The mountains remain shy of freezing if not barley above it, be sure to pack your layers if you're heading up there for the holidays.

The end of the week

If you're celebrating Thanksgiving the forecast looks very comfortable, will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the 40s.

By Friday the sunny trend continues, however we are getting a bit colder as temperatures hit 38 that afternoon. This will be a good mirror of the weekend.

Have a wonderful week and safe travels if you're leaving for the holidays.

