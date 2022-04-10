A winter-like week ahead

Snow and rain will fall in the Treasure Valley on Monday with snow in the morning and rain & snow in the afternoon. Gusty wind to 45 mph just after noon is likely in Boise as another strong cold front moves through. There could be thundersnow associated with this front! Colder air moves in Monday night and the valley should see the ground white with snow as the sun comes up on Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is pointing right at southern and central Idaho for the first time since late December and early January. Heavy mountain snow of up to a foot above 6000 feet is likely between now and Wednesday morning with more heavy snow likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

Valley snow showers could return Thursday morning and again on Saturday morning as the entire week will feature well below normal temperatures mostly in the 40s. The normal high temperature in Boise is around 60 degrees and we may not see that until mid-next week!

