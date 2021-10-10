A Winter-Like Start to Your Work Week

After a Sunday that featured some decent weather at times you can expect a winter-like feel to you Monday!

The wind will howl on Monday with gusts to 45 mph and a Wind Advisory in effect. Boise will be 10 degrees colder than Sunday with a high only in the low 50s.

Snow will be flying in central Idaho but will be focused on eastern areas such as the mountain around the Stanley and Sun Valley areas. A few inches possible in lower elevations there with significant snow over a half foot likely in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday the sun will shine again in the valley but the wind will continue and the temps will hit the mid 50s in the valley.