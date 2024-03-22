A wet weather pattern to end March. Here's the latest

Happy Friday!

Mostly cloudy conditions today as a high pressure system builds over the area warming us, but blocking us from the sun. The Treasure Valley will wake up to temperatures in the 40s, reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. The Magic Valley could see a few pop up showers after 5 pm. however conditions will still be dry throughout the day. This is likely to be one of the last dry and warm days we have as we wrap up march. Get outdoors and enjoy it while you can.

Tonight, a cold front will move inland bringing bands of rain to the Valley floors. They are likely to last through later morning. If you are heading to Treefort Festival bring a rain coat for tonight, and tomorrow.

Along the front, snow levels will remain at 6000-7000 feet before falling to 4500-5500 feet. Several inches of snow are expected in the mountains throughout next week.

We will keep tracking these systems as they arrive or stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Stay safe