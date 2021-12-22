A wet Thursday in the valley

Milder than normal air continues over Idaho with more rain likely in the valley on Thursday followed by colder air for Friday with an area of snow developing Friday morning as well as Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow could accumulate in the valley by Saturday morning, especially east of Boise.

The central mountains will have continuous snow into Saturday and more snow possible on Sunday. This will drop 10"-20" of snow in the populated areas down to 4500 feet. These areas include McCall, Donnelly, Cascade, Round Valley, Hailey, and Ketchum.

Roads will be snow-covered and dangerously slick much of this time, especially late Friday through the weekend as colder air drops the freezing level down to the Treasure Valley floor.

The Treasure Valley could see several inches of snow between Sunday and Monday. This snow may stick around for some time to come as a much colder air mass moves into the region.

