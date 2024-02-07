A wet start to February, but what about the rest of the week? Check out my latest forecast here.

Good Morning Idaho, We are almost to the weekend!!!

We have started February off on a wet note! Moisture from California has continued to stream north bringing us all the rain! Yesterday the Treasure Valley remained mostly dry until the later afternoon where overnight we accumulated 0.19" of rain! We have surpassed the monthly average of 1.00". Keep those umbrellas and rain boots on deck as this is only the first week of February.

Snow levels will remain between 5,500-6,200 ft as the system passes bringing higher elevations 2 to 5 inches of snow to Bogus Basin with a slight chance of heavier amounts than that at Bogus while there will be less at Tamarack and Brundage.

Idaho News 6 Drive with caution while heading through these areas.

Sun Valley region, including Big Lost Highlands, Ketchum, Galena Summit remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 11 this morning. Heavy snow accumulation is expected between 3-7 inches, with 10-15 inches on ridge tops and elevation passes.

Hailey, Arco, Mackay, and Challis go under a winter weather advisory in effect til 11 am this morning.

As cold, dry air moves in from the west I expect this to shift moisture to the east as the day goes on. We may see lingering showers on the commute to work, but by the later morning we will dry out and see some pockets of sun! Rain and snow showers in the Snake Basin will end by lunch time.

Tomorrow the valley will continue to dry out. While rain and snow will decrease, it will not completely end in the Southern Idaho Mountains until Friday night. The Boise and West-Central Idaho mountains will also see rain and snowfall continue into Friday. Friday their is a slight chance for accumulating snow in the Valley. However, this weekend is looking great as we will continue to remain dry and receive all the sun!

Stay connected with my forecasts through my Instagram page Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos