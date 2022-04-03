Watch
A wet Monday morning then windy

Wind gusts to 45 mph
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Sunday 4/3/22
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 19:26:35-04

After steady morning rain, expect breaking afternoon clouds with a few lingering showers and a strong wind gusting up to 45 mph at times.

The fast-moving Pacific storm will bring 5"-10" of snow to the mountains of central Idaho above 6000 feet.

Tuesday will be quite breezy and much cooler with a high of only 50 degrees. Then a widespread frost on Wednesday morning (don't plant those tomato plants outdoors yet!)

Temperatures will quickly rise above 70 on Thursday and then above 80 on Friday!

Another cool-down starts over the weekend and next week will continue to be below normal.

