A wet Monday morning then windy

After steady morning rain, expect breaking afternoon clouds with a few lingering showers and a strong wind gusting up to 45 mph at times.

The fast-moving Pacific storm will bring 5"-10" of snow to the mountains of central Idaho above 6000 feet.

Tuesday will be quite breezy and much cooler with a high of only 50 degrees. Then a widespread frost on Wednesday morning (don't plant those tomato plants outdoors yet!)

Temperatures will quickly rise above 70 on Thursday and then above 80 on Friday!

Another cool-down starts over the weekend and next week will continue to be below normal.

