A wet and foggy start to your Tuesday morning!

Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 10:52:51-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Waking up this morning, a few showers continued to move across the lower Treasure Valley but weakened as the morning progresses.

Dense fog also formed across the valleys dropping visibility to less than a mile across Mountain Home, Caldwell, and Ontario. Clearer conditions are expected this afternoon.

Temperatures Monday through Wednesday remain at least five degrees above normal.

On Thursday another low-pressure system moves through Idaho bringing rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds. Precipitation totals will be light to moderate measuring less than a quarter-inch in the valleys; half-inch of rain in the mountains.

Snow levels begin to drop next week with snow expected around 4,000ft Tuesday.

