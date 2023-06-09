More showers & possible storms Friday afternoon & evening

Rain is diminishing in the Treasure Valley but showers & isolated storms will develop Friday afternoon into the evening.

The rain is keeping temperatures below normal today and the places that got the most rain are not as likely to see as much thunderstorm activity because of the cooler temperatures. Rain continues in eastern Oregon. Storms will develop this afternoon, especially in the higher terrain and from Ada County eastward.

There is a flood watch for parts of western Idaho until 10 pm Friday night.

I expect more sunshine on Saturday with isolated to scattered late-day storms developing, mostly in the higher elevations. It will be warmer in the valley tomorrow with a high just above average at 81 degrees.

Sunday may be mostly dry in the valley but there is a chance of a wave of thunderstorms moving from southeast to northwest through the Boise and West Central mountains during the afternoon. We may see the mid-80s in the valley on Sunday.

If you are camping the weekend expect the chance of afternoon storms with heavy downpours to continue each afternoon. Because of this, flash flooding is always possible with these storms so it is a good idea to put some elevation between you and any creeks, streams, or rivers you may be camping near.

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates to my weekend forecast!

