A weekend spike is followed by consistent low 90s: find out how hot it will get

Saturday will see a decent jump in temps getting fairly close to 100° but low 90s will be the norm starting on Sunday.

Some precipitation rolling through Oregon is making its way in the western parts of the Gem State with the hope some rain will fall on wildfire activity. Hopefully, it will also improve the air quality in Idaho.

Smoke and haze are light but remain a part of the forecast as wildfires are still burning to the north of the Treasure Valley. The Paddock fire is sitting at 187,185 acres burned but on radar, it's not a hot spot. Hopeful news for crews as they work to increase that 77% containment.

The high is 98° on Saturday with low 90s expected all this week and upper 80s by next week's end.

Happy first week of school for some in the Treasure Valley, the weekend is just around the corner.

