A weather roller coaster with dense fog, snow, and rain back on the board

Happy Wednesday,

Dense fog redeveloped overnight and is continuing to aid in slick and icy roads. Specifically as you travel from Ontario into the Boise Metro. Give yourself extra time once again to make it to school and work. While most of the afternoon and evenings have brought a bit of sunshine to some areas, today will be overcast and cloudy with highs below the freezing mark. Layer up and hang in there Idaho!

Idaho News 6

On the bright side, the mountainous areas will be looking very fulfilled through the end of the week. Here's a glimpse into snow totals.

Idaho news 6

Into Thursday, roads will continue to grow even more slick and icy. A weak trough arrives to the region giving way to snow showers across the area through the morning and a mixing of rain and snow into the afternoon among the valley floors. The greatest accumulations appear to occur in SW Oregon, with a 0.10"-1.0" possible in the Upper portions of the Treasure Valley.

Areas of dense fog will really start to notice improvements into Friday. Winds will increase into Friday, helping mix out foggy conditions. However, I wouldn't expect the sunniest skies you've seen just yet.

The trough that arrives Saturday will continue the rainy and cloudy pattern, bringing unsettled weather into Monday.

Idaho News 6

Wednesday: Patchy fog through the morning, overcast conditions with highs near 28°F.

Thursday: Snow likely with a coating from 0.10"-1" in Boise. Possibly up to 2" in the Western valley. Highs near 34°F. This day will be toughest on the roads, drive safe and slowly!

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 42°F.

Saturday: Periods of rain, with highs near 45°F and an 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Chance of rain, with highs near 43°F and a 40% chance of precipitation.