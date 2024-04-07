A warming week ahead, Here is my updated forecast into next weekend.

After 2.23" of rain since Wednesday of last week, our weather is drying out and warming up. We can expect some fog Monday morning with chilly temperatures then afternoon sunshine but a breeze will keep it cool. Highs in the valley in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the valley with the chance of a rain or snow shower in Valley county. The valley will be milder in the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks really nice with mild weather, sunshine, and light wind. I expect a high temp in the mid-60s.

Thursday is my pick day of the week with sunshine, light wind, and temperatures soaring into the mid-70s in the valley!

Friday looks very mild again with a sunny start but clouds will increase and late day storms are becoming more likely. Highs in the 70s then cooling with the late day rain.

Our weekend looks cooler again with a mix of sun & clouds and a high only near 60.

