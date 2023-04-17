A warm Sunday gives way to a chance of snow for the valley

Boise touched 75 degrees on Sunday for a comfortable weekend but a cold front is headed our way and it will bring snow to the mountains and the chance of a light coating of snow in the valley.

Expect our Monday afternoon temperatures to hold in the 50s with an increasing chance of showers and storms heading into the evening. Gusty winds and some heavy downpours are possible.

Much cooler weather moves in for Tuesday and a coating of snow is once again possible in the Treasure Valley before the sun comes up. The wind will be gusty as a cold front crosses the valley Tuesday morning. Winds could gust to 40 mph in parts of the valley. Expect a colder, blustery day with sunshine developing later in the day.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain much cooler than normal through Thursday with a warming trend beginning on Friday. Highs will climb to 58 by Friday then back to normal in the 60s on Saturday and above normal at 68 on Sunday.

