A warm and sunny Mother's Day weekend in southwest Idaho, more possible Aurora Borealis viewing Saturday night

It was a magical Friday night here in Idaho as the Aurora Borealis put on an incredible show for most of the area! If you did not catch them last night, it is possible they will make an appearance once again Saturday night (and possible Sunday night) as the Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G5 (extreme) Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Last night, the Kp index rose to 9, the highest level on the scale. As of 3 pm Saturday, it dropped back to 7.33. This would still provide a view of the Aurora Borealis for northern areas, but it would be less visible for southern Idaho. However, several CME's (coronal mass ejections) are expected to arrive at Earth from the Sun tonight and tomorrow, so an increase in activity is still possible.

Clouds may also interfere with the view for areas north of the Treasure Valley tonight. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are expected, making for fantastic viewings should the Auroras make another appearance tonight.

Mother's Day will be filled with sunshine and very warm temperatures. A barbecue or patio lunch with mom is highly recommended on Sunday. Temperatures will rise to around 85° and into the upper 60s and lower 70s for mountain communities.

A few disturbances pass through northern Idaho early next week, which will increase cloud cover and cool temperatures slightly. Although, highs are still expected to be well into the 70s in the lower valleys. Stronger breezes can also be anticipated for the work week.