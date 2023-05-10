A very pleasant Tuesday with a warming trend continuing

Sunshine, light wind, and a temperature near 70 in the valley this Wednesday afternoon equals a very pleasant day for outdoor activities.

High pressure and warmer temperatures will continue to build into the northwest as we finish the work week and head into the weekend.

Thursday looks spectacular with a valley high in the mid-70s and a sunny sky.

Friday will be sunny as well with temperatures close to 80.

Over the weekend we have been expecting sunny and very warm weather but I am thinking Saturday will be mostly sunny in the valley with some evening clouds and a slight chance of evening showers in the Boise and East Central Mountains. Valley temperatures will hold near 80.

Sunday look will be partly cloudy but more clouds will increase towards the afternoon and evening and there is a chance of evening storms, especially in the mountains. The valley should see temperatures just above 80.

Stay connected right here or on my Facebook Page for updates on a potential change to my weekend forecast!