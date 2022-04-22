A turbulent start to the weekend with wind gusts reaching 50mph!

NAMPA, Idaho — A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m-9 p.m Friday. Impacted areas include portions of southwest Idaho as well as areas south and east of Boise. Wind speeds will average 30mph with wind gusts reaching 50mph.

By Saturday heavy winds settle down but a breeze will linger. Lots of sunshine and chilly mornings in the mid-30s are also to be expected.

Sunday morning there could be frost in the valley but there will be lots of sunshine making Sunday my pick day in the 7-day forecast to get out and about!