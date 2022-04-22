Watch
Weather

Actions

A turbulent start to the weekend with wind gusts reaching 50mph!

Posted at 8:49 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 10:49:13-04

NAMPA, Idaho — A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m-9 p.m Friday. Impacted areas include portions of southwest Idaho as well as areas south and east of Boise. Wind speeds will average 30mph with wind gusts reaching 50mph.

By Saturday heavy winds settle down but a breeze will linger. Lots of sunshine and chilly mornings in the mid-30s are also to be expected.

Sunday morning there could be frost in the valley but there will be lots of sunshine making Sunday my pick day in the 7-day forecast to get out and about!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018