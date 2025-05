Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light winds.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light SE breeze.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Possible record high temp of 92° (1942)

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Enjoy the sunshine and start carrying sunscreen.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/